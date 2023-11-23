Sussex produces more wine than any other county in the UK. And it now has geographic ‘protected status’ like Champagne and Prosecco.

It means wines are only allowed to be called ‘Sussex’ if they are grown in the region and meet a strict set of criteria.

And what better time of year than at Christmas to celebrate our ‘Sussexness’ and savour our local wines? Here we take a look at 13 of the best Sussex sparkling wines to give as presents or to drink and enjoy on Christmas Day.

Bolney Bubbly, £31: produced on the Bolney Wine Estate. It is described: “Floral and brioche notes combine with citrus fruit, honeysuckle and elderflower.”

Who doesn't love a glass of bubbly, especially at Christmas? ... And Sussex produces many magnificent bottles

Stopham Estate Sparkling 2018, £29.95: produced at Stopham Estate Vineyard, Pulborough. “Lovely taste of honeyed brioche with grapefruit and citrus fruits.”

Tinwood Brut 2019, £33: produced at the Tinwood Estate Vineyard, Chichester. “Pale gold in colour with a lovely mousse and a fine stream of bubbles. Aroma of citrus melon fruits with hints of toast and honey.”

Hindleap Classic Cuvee, £46.45: produced at Bluebell Vineyard Estates, Furner’s Green, Uckfield. “A wonderfully elegant, balanced and creamy taste with bright citrus-fruit aromas complemented by hints of baked pastry and brioche.”

Fitzrovia Rose NV, £40: produced at Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common. This wine was served to Barack Obama at a Buckingham Palace state banquet. “A raspberry and redcurrent nose carried through to a fresh fruit-driven palate.”

Kinsbrook Sparkling White, £40: produced at Kinsbrook Vineyard, Thakeham. “A dry sparkling with notes of crisp apple and freshly-baked bread.”

Rathfinny 2018 Blanc de Blancs, from £49: produced at the Rathfinny Wine Estate, Alfriston: “An elegant Sussex sparkling produced from 100 per cent Chardonnay grapes grown and hand harvested on the Rathfinny estate.” Due to limited production, only three bottles are available per customer.

Nutty Vintage Brut 2018, £28: produced at the Nutbourne Estate, West Chiltington. “White gold in colour with a natural richness and floral bouquet.”

Albourne Estate Premier Cuvee 2017, £39.95: produced at the Albourne Estate, Albourne, Hassocks. “Complex aromas of toast, brioche, coffee, honey and fig backed up by fresh tangerine and satsuma citrus notes.”

Nyetimber Classic Cuvee, magnum £82: produced at the Nyetimber Estate, West Chiltington. “Nyetimber is a classic blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.”

Wiston Brut NV, from £34: produced at the Wiston Estate Winery, Washington: “A purity of green apple and ripe lemon flavours with a rich and complex maturity.”

Oxney Organic Rose 2020, £23: produced at the Oxney Organic Estate, Rye: “A rose for grown-ups. Pale pink with tangy aromas of lemons, cranberries, rhubarb and raspberries.”

Court Garden Rose, £29.35: produced at Court Garden Vineyard and Winery, Ditchling. “A sparkling rose made with a blend of Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes. Very pale peach hue, frothy, nicely defined fruit flavours.”