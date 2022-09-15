13 Eastbourne rescue cats all searching for loving homes
These cats are currently with Cats Protection’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre and all are hoping for loving new homes.
By India Wentworth
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:37 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:48 am
If you’re interested in adopting a cat please fill out a contact form located on your chosen cats profile page or email [email protected]
All cats are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for fleas and worms with adoption fees at £85 per cat/per kitten.
The centre will reply to any emails within 48 hours. If you haven’t received a reply within 48 hours, please assume you have not been successful on this occasion.
