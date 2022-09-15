Edit Account-Sign Out
"Fizz (pictured) and Bella are a gorgeous pair of girlies. Bella is a little shy but both love strokes. They would enjoy access to a garden."

13 Eastbourne rescue cats all searching for loving homes

These cats are currently with Cats Protection’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre and all are hoping for loving new homes.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:37 am
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 9:48 am

If you’re interested in adopting a cat please fill out a contact form located on your chosen cats profile page or email [email protected]

All cats are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for fleas and worms with adoption fees at £85 per cat/per kitten.

The centre will reply to any emails within 48 hours. If you haven’t received a reply within 48 hours, please assume you have not been successful on this occasion.

1. Mischief

"Oreo is looking for a quiet adult-only home with his friend Mischief (pictured). They are a beautiful pair although a little timid at first and will need time to settle, with access to a garden."

2. Oreo

"Oreo (pictured) is looking for a quiet adult-only home with his friend Mischief. They are a beautiful pair although a little timid at first and will need time to settle, with access to a garden."

3. Jacoby

"Jacoby is a very affectionate boy who loves attention. He is looking for an adult-only home with a garden he could potentially live with other pets and older children with the correct integration."

4. Lizzie

"Lizzie is a sweet girl who is looking for the quiet life. She would like to be the only pet in adult-only home. She is a little round so needs to burn off some excess weight."

