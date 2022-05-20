13 of the best car washes in Mid Sussex and Horsham, according to Google reviews

But if your vehicle isn’t looking its best you might want to take it to a car wash before hitting the road.
The results are presented in no particular order and are the Google reviews as of Friday, May 20, 2022.
1. Eagles Hand Car Wash
Eagles Hand Car Wash in Burrell Road, Haywards Heath, has 4.4 stars from 90 Google reviews. The car wash offers exterior and interior washing, full valeting, hand polishing and more.
Photo: Google Street View
2. East Grinstead Car Wash Centre
East Grinstead Car Wash Centre can be found on London Road in East Grinstead, and has 3.3 stars out of 15 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Guys are very professional and polite. Cleaned to a very high standard."
Photo: Google Street View
3. Bubble Car Valeting
Bubble Car Valeting at 85-87 London Road in Burgess Hill. It has a 4.5 star rating from 184 Google reviews.
Photo: Google Street View
4. Fab Hand Car Wash
Fab Hand Car Wash in East Grinstead High Street has 4.1 stars out of 41 Google reviews. One review called it 'a great place for a deep clean wash' and said the prices were reasonable.
Photo: Google Street View