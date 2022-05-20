13 of the best car washes in Mid Sussex and Horsham, according to Google reviews

But if your vehicle isn’t looking its best you might want to take it to a car wash before hitting the road.

Here are 13 of the best car washes in the Horsham and Mid Sussex districts, according to Google reviews.

The results are presented in no particular order and are the Google reviews as of Friday, May 20, 2022.

1. Eagles Hand Car Wash Eagles Hand Car Wash in Burrell Road, Haywards Heath, has 4.4 stars from 90 Google reviews. The car wash offers exterior and interior washing, full valeting, hand polishing and more. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. East Grinstead Car Wash Centre East Grinstead Car Wash Centre can be found on London Road in East Grinstead, and has 3.3 stars out of 15 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Guys are very professional and polite. Cleaned to a very high standard." Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Bubble Car Valeting Bubble Car Valeting at 85-87 London Road in Burgess Hill. It has a 4.5 star rating from 184 Google reviews. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Fab Hand Car Wash Fab Hand Car Wash in East Grinstead High Street has 4.1 stars out of 41 Google reviews. One review called it 'a great place for a deep clean wash' and said the prices were reasonable. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales