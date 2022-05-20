13 of the best car washes in Mid Sussex and Horsham, according to Google reviews

The warm weather is well and truly here in Mid Sussex and Horsham and more people are packing the family into the car for a day out.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 20th May 2022, 5:40 pm

But if your vehicle isn’t looking its best you might want to take it to a car wash before hitting the road.

Here are 13 of the best car washes in the Horsham and Mid Sussex districts, according to Google reviews.

The results are presented in no particular order and are the Google reviews as of Friday, May 20, 2022.

1. Eagles Hand Car Wash

Eagles Hand Car Wash in Burrell Road, Haywards Heath, has 4.4 stars from 90 Google reviews. The car wash offers exterior and interior washing, full valeting, hand polishing and more.

2. East Grinstead Car Wash Centre

East Grinstead Car Wash Centre can be found on London Road in East Grinstead, and has 3.3 stars out of 15 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Guys are very professional and polite. Cleaned to a very high standard."

3. Bubble Car Valeting

Bubble Car Valeting at 85-87 London Road in Burgess Hill. It has a 4.5 star rating from 184 Google reviews.

4. Fab Hand Car Wash

Fab Hand Car Wash in East Grinstead High Street has 4.1 stars out of 41 Google reviews. One review called it 'a great place for a deep clean wash' and said the prices were reasonable.

