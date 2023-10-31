BREAKING
13 pictures from Rogate Pumpkin Patch's Halloween spectacular

A popular Halloween spectacle made a return to Rogate with visitors from across Hampshire and West Sussex flocking to the village’s popular Pumpkin Patch.
By Kelly Brown
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:56 GMT

Throughout October visitors have been picking their pumpkins as well as enjoying the games, activities and spooktacular fun on offer at Rogate Pumpkin Patch. Here at 13 pictures from the popular attraction:

Pictured is: (l-r) Bella Horne (8), Teddy Horne (10) and Annabel Scudamore (8) all from near Petersfield. Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2152)

1. Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Pictured is: (l-r) Bella Horne (8), Teddy Horne (10) and Annabel Scudamore (8) all from near Petersfield. Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2152) Photo: Sarah Standing

The perfect place to go pumpkin picking Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2253)

2. Rogate Pumpkin Patch

The perfect place to go pumpkin picking Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2253) Photo: Sarah Standing

The fantastic patch made a return - with families flocking to the event Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2165)

3. Rogate Pumpkin Patch

The fantastic patch made a return - with families flocking to the event Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2165) Photo: Sarah Standing

The bubble witch is always popular Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2219)

4. Rogate Pumpkin Patch

The bubble witch is always popular Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2219) Photo: Sarah Standing

