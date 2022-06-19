13 place names people from outside Sussex get wrong

People don't always pronounce things correctly. Here's 13 places in Sussex that often confuse people.

By India Wentworth
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 11:45 am

1. Seaford: pronounced 'Seafud'

Seaford: pronounced 'Seafud'

2. Westham: pronounced 'WestHAM' like the football team, not 'Westam'

Westham: pronounced 'WestHAM' like the football team, not 'Westam'

3. Oving, near Chichester: pronounced 'Ooving'

Oving, near Chichester: pronounced 'Ooving'

4. Steyning: pronounced 'Stenning' not 'Staining'

Steyning: pronounced 'Stenning' not 'Staining'

