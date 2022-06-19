13 place names people from outside Sussex get wrong

All photos from Google Maps.
1. Seaford: pronounced 'Seafud'
2. Westham: pronounced 'WestHAM' like the football team, not 'Westam'
3. Oving, near Chichester: pronounced 'Ooving'
4. Steyning: pronounced 'Stenning' not 'Staining'
