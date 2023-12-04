13 was a lucky number for The Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers
Competing against over 200 athletes, the girls impressed the judges from England and Ireland, winning 48 solo trophies and medals and nine team awards. Also awarded were championship sashes to Lucy Martlew, Freya Waters and Lin Davey and Pre-teen top twirler to Jamiee-Lea Benn.
Their many hours of hard work and extra practises reflect these fantastic results and the commitment the girls have for their sport. The girls worked together as a team and were always there to support each other.
Baton twirling is a unique sport that combines dance, agility and flexibility.
If you are interested in joining or would like more information please email:- [email protected] or go to their facebook page.