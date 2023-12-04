BREAKING

13 was a lucky number for The Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers

Wearing their new team jackets, sponsored by Eltons Estate Agents, 13 girls from the Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers travelled to Dublin to compete in the three day Irish Open Championships.
By Carol WrayContributor
Published 4th Dec 2023, 08:53 GMT
Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers Ireland Tour Championship Prize Winners 2023Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers Ireland Tour Championship Prize Winners 2023
Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers Ireland Tour Championship Prize Winners 2023

Competing against over 200 athletes, the girls impressed the judges from England and Ireland, winning 48 solo trophies and medals and nine team awards. Also awarded were championship sashes to Lucy Martlew, Freya Waters and Lin Davey and Pre-teen top twirler to Jamiee-Lea Benn.

Their many hours of hard work and extra practises reflect these fantastic results and the commitment the girls have for their sport. The girls worked together as a team and were always there to support each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Baton twirling is a unique sport that combines dance, agility and flexibility.

If you are interested in joining or would like more information please email:- [email protected] or go to their facebook page.

Related topics:IrelandEngland