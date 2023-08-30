13-Year-Old William Hardwick Finds His 'Almost' Namesake Pub in Bognor Regis

In a heartwarming tale that could only happen in our quirky little island, The William Hardwicke, a well-known local pub of over 200 years in Bognor Regis, recently extended a warm welcome to a very special guest: 13-year-old William Hardwick and his mother from Welton, a small village just 10 miles outside Hull.

When Tracy Hardwick, William's mother, initially started researching holiday destinations on the south coast, little did she know that her son would change their travel plans. Stumbling across the name of the Bognor Regis pub, William couldn't resist the allure of visiting a place that bore an uncanny resemblance to his own name.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw the name," William said, his eyes lighting up with the thrill of discovery. "I thought it was the coolest thing ever, told all my friends, reached out on Facebook and knew I had to convince Mum to change our holiday plans."

Tracy, who herself found the coincidence delightful, happily agreed to reroute their family holiday to include a visit to Bognor Regis, specifically to pay homage to this unexpected namesake.

William Hardwick at The William Hardwicke

"Once William found out about The William Hardwicke, there was no turning back. We adjusted our plans to include Bognor Regis, and I must say it's been wonderful," said Tracy, as the family also took the opportunity to enjoy the local Butlins resort.

The staff at The William Hardwicke pub were thrilled to hear about the young namesake wishing to visit. Steve Pease Area Manager of The William Hardwicke and on behalf of Sussex Inns comments: “As soon as the message came in from William on Facebook we were amazed, to then find out he was making the long-distance pilgrimage to visit the pub meant we had to add to his special holiday plans, it’s not every day that you meet someone whose name almost exactly matches that of your pub. We couldn't wait to welcome William and his family."

As a grand gesture, the pub offered William and his Mum a complimentary burger from their new menu which has been launched recently. Tracy commented following their visit: “The William Hardwick Signature Burgers were amazing, better than they ever expected! Both Will and Charlotte from the Hardwicke team looked after us so well.”

Steve went on to say that “following a significant investment at the site in conjunction with Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars The William Hardwicke is continuing to be a premium venue for both food and drink for the local Bognor residents and travelling tourists like William and his family.

William enjoying his burger

Having recently refurbished the front and rear beer gardens it continues to show Sussex Inns’ commitment to investment in the town having also refurbished The Station pub less than a mile away weeks before. This week The William Hardwicke is to launch several daily food deals to provide even better value for money for its guests including a Mexican night, steak night and fish and chip ‘fry’ day promotions alongside its already popular burger Wednesdays where guests can taste one of its unique burgers for only £10 including chips, coleslaw, and onion rings.

Made from freshly pressed ground steak mince and a blend of seasoning The William Hardwicke has over 12 unique burgers on the menu along with starters, sides, grills, and a newly launched Sunday Roast. Guests are advised to book in and get a seat for a unique pub food experience.

For many, the name of a place might just be a label, a tag that holds little beyond its letters. But for young William Hardwick, it turned into a magical journey, a delightful intersection of names and fates, one that will be treasured in family lore for years to come.

