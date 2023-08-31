14 pictures from Worthing's The Sid Youth HAF Summer Event at Homefield Park

​​Musicians from AudioActive helped to keep the party rocking when torrential rain put a dampener on The Sid Youth HAF Summer Event in Worthing today.

The crew from AudioActive Worthing kept everyone's spirits up at Homefield Park after organisers decided to go ahead with the plans, despite the forecast.

Paul Read, director and programme lead, said so much planning had gone into the day, it was felt it was better to go ahead and not let down the young people who had planned to attend.

More than 600 people attended the Sompting Summer Event on August 25 and a similar number had been expected in Worthing today, August 31. Paul said there had been a steady stream of young people, with some staying longer than others.

The inflatables had to be cancelled but there were still fun and games to be had and a number of stalls, including UKHarvest serving pizzas, Worthing Theatres and Museum with paper crafts, Rent Your Event Sussex with lots of lovely lollies and Children First West Sussex.

Poi Passion Circus Arts showed various circus skills, The Sid Youth CIC had a giant stacking game under cover and Sussex Smoothie Bikes promoted healthy living in a fun way, juicing up fruits while the young people pedalled.

The Sid Youth CIC is a community interest company based at the Sidney Walter Centre, supporting young people in Adur, Worthing and surrounding areas.

1 . The Sid Youth HAF Summer Event Musicians from AudioActive helped to keep the party rocking Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR23083101

2 . The Sid Youth HAF Summer Event Poi Passion Circus Arts running a circus skills session Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR23083101

3 . The Sid Youth HAF Summer Event A giant stacking game being run by The Sid Youth CIC Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR23083101

4 . The Sid Youth HAF Summer Event Juicing fruits to show how to avoid food waste Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR23083101