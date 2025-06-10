Carers Week takes place from June 9 to June 15, and highlights the challenges and inequalities faced by carers across the UK. To promote this, a nursing home in Bosham set up two flash mobs in the city of Chichester. One took place on East Street and the other went down on North Street.

The mob danced and played music as shoppers looked on, taking videos as they performed.

Donna May and Diana Pranskuniene work at King’s Lodge Nursing Home.

"We wanted to do something different to raise awareness for Carers Week and celebrate the amazing work of our team," said Donna, who works as the home’s administrator. "A flash mob felt like a fun way to get out into the community and let people know we’re here."

The idea came from Diana, the lifestyle lead at King’s Lodge. "It just popped into my head!" she said. "Caring can be a tough job, but it’s also full of joy and laughter. I thought, why not do something that shows that side of it?"

The staff had been rehearsing the routine for weeks—with their residents as the audience. "They've seen us practice so many times, and they absolutely loved it," Diana said. "It didn’t go without its hiccups, but we were fine. It was fun—we had fun. That’s the main thing."

"Hopefully it’s helped people remember us and the work carers do," she added. "I really hope it’s not the last one."

Reflecting on her path into care, Diana shared: "There was a time in my life when a nurse helped me, just on the street. I wanted to give something back. That’s why I do this work."

Donna’s journey began over two decades ago. "I started out washing up in a care home more than 20 years ago, then became a carer, and now I’m in admin," she said. "A lot of my family are in care. It’s so rewarding to see the smiles on residents’ faces when we do something special for them."

