15 pictures showing the triumphant return of Burgess Hill Summer Fayre

Visitors flocked to St John’s Park on Sunday (June 19) for the Summer Fayre, with inflatables, plenty of stalls and a miniature railway.
Community Groups and volunteers were there to talk to, with activities to try and performances to watch including Triangle Acro Gymnastics Squad.
1. Burgess Hill Summer Fayre
The hugely popular Summer Fayre returned after two years on Sunday, June 19
Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council
2. Burgess Hill Summer Fayre
The hugely popular Summer Fayre returned after two years on Sunday, June 19
Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council
3. Burgess Hill Summer Fayre
The hugely popular Summer Fayre returned after two years on Sunday, June 19
Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council
4. Burgess Hill Summer Fayre
The hugely popular Summer Fayre returned after two years on Sunday, June 19
Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council