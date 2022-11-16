15% reduction in Lewes District’s carbon footprint an ‘important milestone’

Lewes District Council has reduced its carbon footprint by 15% since 2018, a report has found.

The report to Lewes District Council’s Cabinet committee provided an analysis of all the work being carried out as part of the council’s climate and sustainability strategy.

Councillor Matthew Bird, cabinet member for Sustainability, said: “In the week of the international climate change conference, COP27 in Egypt, it is timely that we’re noting the significant progress we have made in partnership with our communities and others in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and tackling climate change in Lewes district.

“I think the depth and breadth of our sustainability actions and the emphasis we’ve placed on engaging with our communities will help to make us more resilient to a changing climate and the challenges that brings.”

Cabinet councillors heralded the raft of actions implemented by the council as ‘significant progress’ in reducing carbon emissions and tackling climate change.

These actions included the installation of 161 solar panels as part of the Solar Together scheme, the allocation of cost of living crisis fund monies for green energy initiatives and supporting the Ouse Valley Climate Action Partnership.

The council cabinet also earmarked funding that will allow detailed energy surveys of council buildings to take place, identifying the measures needed to make them more efficient.

Councillor Bird said: “Looking ahead, our plans for 2023/24 are very exciting and include a big focus on the installation of electric vehicle charging points across the district.

