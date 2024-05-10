16 Arun District Council properties rescued from property fraud as crackdown continues

It marks a ‘substantial victory’ in the council’s ongoing crackdown on property fraud, a spokesperson has said, later adding: "Our officer has shown commitment and pursuit of justice, and her expertise has been instrumental in identifying and rectifying instances of housing fraud, ensuring that our housing stock is allocated to those in genuine need.

"The recovery of these 16 properties not only signifies a triumph over fraudulent practices but also represents a lifeline for 16 households in need of housing. By reclaiming these properties, we have been able to accommodate other households from our housing register, some of whom were facing homelessness. This outcome acknowledges the important role of combating housing fraud activities, which provides safe and stable housing for our residents.”

The spokesperson reiterated the council’s ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to housing fraud, adding that the often vulnerable families on the housing register deserve a fair chance of a home, and that the council remains focused on detecting and resolving incidents of housing fraud.