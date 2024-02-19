16-year-old boy from Sussex plans to gain a pilots licence before he can drive a car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny is training towards an NPPL (M) (National Privates Pilots Licence) at just 16 years old. He has made his Medical Self Declaration to the CAA and hopes to take his final GST (General Skills Test) within the next few months.

Danny's mother, Kelly Franklin-White, said: “We are extremely proud parents as this is a massive achievement, which hopefully will be completed within the next few weeks. Dan loves flying and the freedom he feels whilst in the sky.

"Whilst completing his GCSEs Dan will be taking his skill set for his private pilot licence (PPL). He can then apply for his licence to carry passengers at 17-years-old and then on, to take his commercial pilots licence.”

16-year-old boy from Sussex plans to receive two pilots licenses before he can drive a car. Credit: Kelly White

Along with the flying training, Danny will have to pass five ground exams including meteorology and Navigation. His Air Law exam will be passed before he flies solo and Danny hopes to sit that exam after his GCSE mocks which finish on February 28th.

Kelly added: “He didn’t want the two to combine, as he likes to give 100% in all that he sets his mind too.”

Danny will be spending the next few months completing the training for the licence in preparation for the GST which can be taken up to nine months before you apply for the licence but can't be issued until your 17th birthday.