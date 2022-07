Hastings Police has announced that 18 arrests were made during the weekend (July 1 – July 3), with five of those being for assault.

Four arrests were also made by officers for the offence of driving under the influence of drink/drugs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further three arrests were also made for the offence of drug dealing or possession, and one arrest was made for the offence of possession of a firearm without a certificate.