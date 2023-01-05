18 famous faces who lived or were born in the Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill, Rye and Battle area

From famous musicians and sports personalities to inventors and feminist pioneers, here is a list of just some of those who live, or lived locally.
Hastings and the Rother district is home to many famous faces.
Take a look below at some of the notable individuals and hometown heroes who have put the area firmly on the map.
1. Tom Baker
Tom Baker is an English actor and writer, best known for his portrayal of the fourth Doctor in Doctor Who. (Photo by Lefteris Pitarakis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo: Getty
2. Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney is an English singer, songwriter and musician who gained worldwide fame with the Beatles. He currently resides in Peasmarsh.
Photo: Getty
3. John Logie Baird
John Logie Baird (1888 – 1946) was an inventor and innovator who lived at 1 Station Road in Bexhill. He demonstrated the world's first live working television system and went on to invent the first publicly demonstrated colour television system.
Photo: UGC
4. Elizabeth Blackwell
Elizabeth Blackwell (1821-1910) was the first woman in the world to qualify as a doctor. She lived in Hastings from 1879 until her death and worked at a practice in the town.
Photo: UGC