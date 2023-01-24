In a post on Facebook, the nature reserve wrote: “THE SHEEP ARE HOME.
“We would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone for all of their help in finding these lovely ladies. Every single share made a difference, we got the message out far and wide and sightings started to filter through. Without these, we wouldn't have been able to locate them. A massive thank you to the team of volunteers too who helped to search, find, and move the sheep.
The sheep were able to escape after a fencepost was removed and one side of the fence enclosing the sheep was lowered.
The nature reserve added “Please can we ask that all electric fences are left upright, they are there for a reason. Do not remove them in future, as this could have been so much worse. Thankfully, all was well in the end.”