Police were called to reports of hundreds of people causing ‘anti-social behaviour’ after a party in Worthing at 8.30pm

The Telegraph reported that the house party ‘grew out of control after details of it were made publicly available on Facebook and resulted in a ‘swarm of uninvited guests descending on the house, to the shock of neighbours.’

The report from the Telegraph added: “Hundreds of school-aged teenagers ended up attending, or trying to attend, the party. They were seen standing on the roads outside the front of the house, across neighbouring lawns and into roads as police were called.”

Officers on the scene then subsequently issued a Dispersal Order.

Following this, police also reported that an 18 year-old man was taken to hospital following an assault in Tarring, later that same evening.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of a group of around 100 to 200 people causing anti-social behaviour following a party at an address in Poulters Lane, Worthing at 8.30pm on Friday (23 February).

“Officers were quickly on scene and a Section 34 Dispersal Order was authorised, giving officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner.

“The party was dispersed, and the area was cleared.

“Following the incident, police received a report of an 18-year-old man who was assaulted at around 10.30pm in South Street, Tarring.

“As a result of his injuries, he was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1474 of 23/02.”

18 year-old taken to hospital after sustaining injuries as police break up party of 200 people in Worthing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

