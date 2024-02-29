BREAKING

1st Burgess Hill Brownies celebrate 100 years!

On 22nd February 1924 a group of young girls and their leaders gathered together to form 1st Burgess Hill Brownies. It was a particularly special day because it was the joint birthdays of Lord and Lady Baden Powell who were the founders of the Scout and Guide Associations
By Janet SamuelContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:39 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 16:49 GMT
It is unlikely that those girls would have guessed their pack, as the group was known in those days would still be thriving one hundred years later.

Over the last century Brownies have changed greatly, uniform, badges, wording of their promise but the fundamentals have remained the same. Nonstop fun, learning and adventure. They also promise to think of others before themselves and do a good turn every day.

Over the years 1st Brownies have adhered to these values; weekends away, day visits, special fun activity events and fundraising in addition to 'normal' weekly meetings.

Brownies wearing their special celebration polo shirts with the original registration certificateBrownies wearing their special celebration polo shirts with the original registration certificate
On the exact date of 22nd February, one hundred years to the day the unit was registered, the Brownies held a birthday party. All the Brownies wore their special commemorative red polo tops with a special badge.

Since the beginning of 2023, 11Brownies have gained their Gold award, with another 5 due to finish this term. 4 of these Brownies organised a fundraising evening for the unit and have donated £189.20 to Chestnut Tree House. Another, organised a cake sale raising £75 for the Donkey Sanctuary on Isle of Wight, she also visited the Sanctuary with her family.

Their leaders Sue and Veronica have between them volunteered for over a century and will soon be retiring. Without replacement volunteers the unit may have to close.

1st Brownies want to be able to continue for another century, can you or do you know someone who could support these girls? You don't have to commit to attending every week, and volunteers will be fully supported and given training.

Girls &amp; their leaders with the original registration certificateGirls &amp; their leaders with the original registration certificate
Apart from helping the young people of Burgess Hill, you will be adding skills to your CV, enjoy an opportunity to meet a new group of friends, see new places and do some extraordinary

To find out more go to

www.facebook.com/GirlguidingBurgessHill https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/

or Contact [email protected]

