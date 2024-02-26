1st Southwick Scouts join in the fun at Frost camp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year the Scouts camped in sub-zero temperatures as they woke up both mornings to a heavy frost, which along with the mud didn’t phase the Scouts and didn’t stop their fun.

Scouts from Southwick joined Scouts and Guides from Godalming, Witley, Busbridge, Frimley Green & Mytchett, Surbiton, Normandy, Guildford, Jacobs Well, Stoughton, Old Woking, Hampton, Dorking, Oxted, Caterham, Bookham & Effingham, Knaphill, Brookwood, Reigate and Merrow enjoyed a weekend of activities which included tree climbing, air pistols, archery, radio-controlled Landrovers, air rifle, crate stacking, adventure course, laser clay pigeon shooting, go karts (pedal), cave maze, Nerf zone, circus skills, tomahawk throwing and Jacobs Ladder but to name a few.

On the Friday evening, there was a film the Scouts could watch, and on the Saturday evening there was a campfire and silent disco.

Climbing at Frost Camp.

This event ensures that the Scouts and Guides involved gain #skillsforlife and gives them opportunities their own groups can not provide in a safe and fun way.

Costas aged 14 an Explorer Scout from Merrow, who was part of the junior service crew said: “I volunteered to help young people enjoy the weekend, help with site jobs and at the activities, as well as having the opportunity to participate in the activities."

Monty aged 10 a Scout from Reigate said: “I enjoyed the Tree Climbing because it was new to me and I got to try a new skill."

Evie aged 14 an Explorer Scout from Godalming said: “I liked all the silent disco because you got to meet new people."

Crate Stacking at camp.

Ameeich aged 13 a Scout from Cranleigh said: “I liked all the activities, there was a big range and got to bond with friends."

Rosie aged 12 a Scout from Old Woking said: “I liked the Tree Climbing as I got to go upside down."

Amy aged 10 a Guide from Bookham and Effingham Guides said: “I liked all the cave maze because it was really fun and scary."

JP aged 11 a Scout from Merrow said: “I liked the freedom of choosing the activities."

Radio Controlled Land Rovers.

Oscar aged 14 an Explorer Scout from Oxted said: “I really liked the range of activities on offer."

Tobi aged 12 a Scout from Rydes Hill said: “I liked Frost camp as I could play with friends and do lots of activities."

Emma aged 14 an Explorer Scout from Frimley Green & Mytchett said: “I liked Frost camp as there was lots of activities and I liked the Tree climbing because it taught me a new skill."

James aged 13 a Scout from Hampton said: “I liked the silent disco because it was fun and exciting."

Developing circus skills.

Flavio aged 12 from Surbiton said: “I liked being with my friends, go karting as it was fun and fast."