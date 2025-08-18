20 Amazing pictures from Truckfest

On Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August, Truckfest took centre stage at the South of England Showground There were arena stunt shows, and visitors got to see the stars from TV’s Gladiators.

Amongst the attractions were exhilarating rides including Old Faithful monster truck which seated around ten people on the back, and around one hundred incredible trucks with various liveries.

There were plenty of retail stands for the shoppers and lots of entertainment for the young people, including archery, giant slides and a gladiator experience, as well as many delicious refreshments stalls to enjoy.

On Saturday you could see Quang Luong and Montell Douglas, as featured as VIPER and FIRE in BBCs Gladiators. Then on Sunday, Toby Olubi and Jade Packer featured as PHANTOM and ELECTRO from the show. This year’s show featured an epic truck pull challenge, adrenaline-fueled motorcycle stunts, family-friendly wrestling and more.

See twenty pictures of the event over the following pages.

1 . Truckfest 25 at the South of England Showground. SR2508181 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Truckfest 25 at the South of England Showground. SR2508181 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

2 . Truckfest 25 at the South of England Showground. SR2508181 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Truckfest 25 at the South of England Showground. SR2508181 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

3 . Truckfest 25 at the South of England Showground. SR2508181 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Truckfest 25 at the South of England Showground. SR2508181 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

4 . Truckfest 25 at the South of England Showground. SR2508181 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Truckfest 25 at the South of England Showground. SR2508181 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards