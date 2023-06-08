A West Sussex charity has rescued more than 20 dogs who were being kept on a farm ‘in really difficult circumstances’ and is now appealing for donations to help with thousands of pounds worth of vet bills.

Clymping Dog Sanctuary said it was made aware of the farm in Kent which was in possession of more than 60 dogs, many of which had been used for breeding.

The dogs were being kept in ‘really difficult circumstances' the charity said in a statement on Facebook, including a barn, a caravan and a pigsty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the dogs have required general check-ups, vaccinations and neutering, while seven are suffering with further medical issues, including a Labrador with ingrown eyelashes and a Bulldog with issues with her back from being kept in a pig pen.

A West Sussex charity has rescued more than 20 dogs who were being kept on a farm ‘in really difficult circumstances’ and is now appealing for donations to help with thousands of pounds worth of vet bills.

One dog, called Lady, is also suffering with an untreated ear problem that has escalated and can now only be treated by a specialist vet, which the charity said ‘can cost thousands’.

All of this has resulted in a vet bill of nearly £15,000, even with ‘generous’ discounts from a local vet, and the costs are ‘growing daily’.

Sanctuary manager, Carla Dudley, said: “The challenge for us as a charity in these situations is that, without question, we want to help these and all dogs in need, but to support such a volume of dogs with so many health issues is also a huge risk to us financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are run on donations and, if we run out of money, we risk not being able to help more dogs in need.”

Paige the Labrador has been treated for her ingrown eyelashes.

Following treatment, many of the canines have found homes and are ‘learning to be dogs and adjust to having a forever sofa to snuggle on’, but the charity needs to pay off its vet bills before it can rescue more dogs.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “We are 100 per cent reliant on donations, so paying for the increased vet bills is a real challenge, but we don’t want to stop helping rescue dogs from situations like the farm.”

For information on how to donate, visit Clymping Dog Sanctuary’s Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad