200 classic motorbikes roared into Chichester for this year's distinguished gentleman's ride

200 classic motorbikes roared into Chichester on Sunday (May 21) as part of this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.
By Connor Gormley
Published 25th May 2023, 15:09 BST

The ride is a global event which raises funds for prostate cancer and men’s mental health. More than 890 rides take place all over the world on the same day every year in a bid to raise awareness of the charity and donate funds to vital research.

Riders come together with a range of classic motorbikes and ‘dapper’ streetwear to make an impression, have fun, and raise money for a good cause.

This year, the riders assembled in Shoreham before riding slowly along the coast to nearby Worthing, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, before stopping off in North Street Chichester, where they did some shopping soaked up the sunshine and chatted to locals about their bikes.

All told, and with local traders getting in on the action, this year's Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raised more than £35,000 in West Sussex alone, and more than $7.2 million raised world wide.

More than 200 riders took part in the event.

