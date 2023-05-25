200 classic motorbikes roared into Chichester for this year's distinguished gentleman's ride

200 classic motorbikes roared into Chichester on Sunday (May 21) as part of this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

The ride is a global event which raises funds for prostate cancer and men’s mental health. More than 890 rides take place all over the world on the same day every year in a bid to raise awareness of the charity and donate funds to vital research.

Riders come together with a range of classic motorbikes and ‘dapper’ streetwear to make an impression, have fun, and raise money for a good cause.

This year, the riders assembled in Shoreham before riding slowly along the coast to nearby Worthing, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, before stopping off in North Street Chichester, where they did some shopping soaked up the sunshine and chatted to locals about their bikes.

All told, and with local traders getting in on the action, this year's Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raised more than £35,000 in West Sussex alone, and more than $7.2 million raised world wide.

Read more

1 . The Distinguished Gentlemen ride into Chichester North Street More than 200 riders took part in the event. Photo: Paul Labelle

2 . Distinguished Gentlemen ride into Chichester The event raised several thousand pounds for charity. Photo: Phil Stoveman

3 . Distinguished Gentleman's Ride comes to Chichester Motorcyclists with a range of classic motorcycles took part. Photo: Phil Stoveman

4 . Riding into Chichester The event takes place in communities all over the world. Photo: Susan Wakely

Next Page Page 1 of 2