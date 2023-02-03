2023 Six Nations Championship: Greene King offers £10,000 to anyone who pre books a table ahead of rugby tournament

A UK pub chain is offering £10,000 to if they pre book a table for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations tournament.

To enter the competition, customers must pre-book a table in participating Greene King sports pub between January 16th and 10th March to be in with a chance of winning the prize.

The Guinness Six Nations kicks-off on Saturday, February 4th, with Wales taking on Ireland in the opening game in Cardiff. Old foes England and Scotland will follow, before France will look to defend their title with a strong start against Italy.

As well as the top prize of £10k, an additional 200 winners will be able to bag themselves a £50 Greene King gift card each to spend on food and drink throughout the tournament.

Customers must place their booking online by March 10 by visiting, and all competition winners will be announced by March 31.

Only tables pre-booked between January 16 to March 10 will be entered in the prize draw.

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King Sport, said: “The Guinness Six Nations is one of the biggest sporting moments of the year, so to kick off the championship we wanted to give fans a really special prize.

“We’re delighted to have been able to partner with the official championship sponsor, Guinness to launch this competition, giving fans the chance to secure their seat for the Guinness Six Nations and win a range of prizes at the same time.”