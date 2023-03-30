Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
17 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
1 hour ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
3 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
The name Horsham is thought to be derived from the Saxon meaning 'horse home'
The name Horsham is thought to be derived from the Saxon meaning 'horse home'
The name Horsham is thought to be derived from the Saxon meaning 'horse home'

21 Horsham roads and the meaning behind their names

The name Horsham is derived from the Saxon meaning ‘horse home’ or the place where horses were bred.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:40 BST

But what about other roads in the town? Some are named after famous people, some after poets, some after trees, some after historical events – but the meanings of others have been lost over time.

Many road names depict local people who helped to shape Horsham and make it the town it has become today.

Blunts Way is named after Samuel Blunt who built Springfield Park between 1752-1758 as a Queen Ann-style mansion. It later became a school.

1. The meaning of Horsham road names

Blunts Way is named after Samuel Blunt who built Springfield Park between 1752-1758 as a Queen Ann-style mansion. It later became a school. Photo: Google

To the south of Horsham a path or ‘causeway’ led to the parish church of St Mary which was for centuries the largest public building in Horsham.

2. The meaning behind Horsham road names

To the south of Horsham a path or ‘causeway’ led to the parish church of St Mary which was for centuries the largest public building in Horsham. Photo: Google

Bens Acre: Ben was a horse which used to graze the land.

3. The meaning behind Horsham road names

Bens Acre: Ben was a horse which used to graze the land. Photo: Google

J G Millais, son of the Pre-Raphaelite painter Sir John Everett Millais, culivated award-winning rhododendrons with advice from Sir Edmund Loder, owner of Leonardslee Gardens at Lower Beeding

4. The meaning of Horsham road names

J G Millais, son of the Pre-Raphaelite painter Sir John Everett Millais, culivated award-winning rhododendrons with advice from Sir Edmund Loder, owner of Leonardslee Gardens at Lower Beeding Photo: Google

Next Page
Page 1 of 6