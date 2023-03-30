The name Horsham is derived from the Saxon meaning ‘horse home’ or the place where horses were bred.
But what about other roads in the town? Some are named after famous people, some after poets, some after trees, some after historical events – but the meanings of others have been lost over time.
Many road names depict local people who helped to shape Horsham and make it the town it has become today.
Blunts Way is named after Samuel Blunt who built Springfield Park between 1752-1758 as a Queen Ann-style mansion. It later became a school. Photo: Google
To the south of Horsham a path or ‘causeway’ led to the parish church of St Mary which was for centuries the largest public building in Horsham. Photo: Google
Bens Acre: Ben was a horse which used to graze the land. Photo: Google
J G Millais, son of the Pre-Raphaelite painter Sir John Everett Millais, culivated award-winning rhododendrons with advice from Sir Edmund Loder, owner of Leonardslee Gardens at Lower Beeding Photo: Google