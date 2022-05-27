21 new homes for 'affordable rent' built on Horsham site

The site – on Elm Grove and Bennetts Road – now provides 21 homes for ‘affordable rent.’

The new homes include three three-bedroom houses, four one-bed flats and 14 two-bed flats on a site where there were previously six houses with large gardens.

One of the blocks of flats on the corner of Elm Grove has been aptly named The Elms and the second block has been named Avery Place in honour of one of Saxon Weald’s previous chairmen, David Avery.

Local council representatives, members of Horsham District Council and Saxon Weald staff gathered at the site to celebrate the success of the scheme.

Saxon Weald board chairman Simon Hardwick said: “I was delighted to celebrate the recent completion of our latest new development at Bennetts Road in Horsham.

"The funding for the project was supported by grants from Homes England and Horsham District Council. Thank you to both organisations, who continue to be important partners for Saxon Weald.”

Saxon Weald says it is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and delivering more sustainable homes. The houses and three of the flats on site each have their own electric vehicle charging point from their allocated car park space, which is fed from the residents’ electricity supply.