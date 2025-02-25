On Saturday, February 22, homeless charity Turning Tides hosted its first ever sponsored dog walk at Brooklands Park.

It was described as a relaxing 2.5k walk around the beautiful park and lakes.

The charity sent a ‘huge thank you to everyone who came along’ with their pooches, who were all ‘beautifully behaved’.

“We had 21 dogs and 32+ humans join us,” a social media post read.

“The weather was kind to us, and a wonderful time was had by all. Many of you asked if we’ll be doing another one, so stay tuned for more updates!

"We've raised an amazing £1,034 so far but you can still donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/campaign/sponsoreddogwalk2025.”

Turning Tides understands the emotional support pets provide and are ‘committed to ensuring no one has to give up their animal to find shelter.

A spokesperson added: “Three of our key services are now StreetVet accredited and equipped to provide a safe and supportive environment for both individuals and their pets.

"This represents a significant step in ensuring that no one is excluded from receiving the support they need due to pet ownership.”

At the event there was a VIP (Very Important Pooch) named Miss May. She is a therapy dog at Worthing Hospital but also has her own ‘Paws for Well-being’ column for Worthing’s Inside Magazine. She also has her own Facebook and Instagram account.

The event was sponsored by Browns Natural Pet Store.

