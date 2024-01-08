210 years of wisdom! 103 and 107-year-old care home residents welcome 2024 with big birthday celebration

A 103-year-old and 107-year-old care home residents have ended 2023 in style by celebrating their centenarian birthdays and revealing their secrets to living a long and happy life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two very special birthday celebrations took place at Care UK’s Amherst House, in Horley, when resident Audrey White turned 103, and resident Phyllis Long turned 107 years ‘young’.

Reflecting on their combined 210 years of knowledge and wisdom, Audrey and Phyllis agreed that the secret to a long life is to: “Make the most of what you have and take each day as it comes, stress and worry-free – life’s too short! Make sure your days are filled with lots of laughter!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phyllis added: “Also get plenty of fresh air and go on long walks – regardless of how old you get. Nature and the great outdoors are so beneficial!”

Audrey White turned 103, and resident Phyllis Long turned 107 years ‘young’.

To mark the birthday milestones, the care home team went above and beyond to organise a joint surprise birthday party, where Audrey and Phyllis’s friends were invited along. The lounge was decorated in full birthday attire, with balloons and banners, and the home’s head chef baked a huge chocolate birthday cake to celebrate – just the way they like it!

Phyllis was born on 27 December 1916, in Wallington, Sutton. During World War II, Phyliss served her country working at Croydon Airport on the Wellington Bombers sewing, before later beginning volunteer work at St Heliers Hospital.

After growing up on her mother’s farm, Phyliss pursued her passion for nature through various gardening clubs. A whizz in the kitchen, Phyliss enjoyed cooking for her late husband, Victor, and her son Roger. Curious to try new cuisines, Phyllis often travelled around the world with her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phyllis now enjoys spending time listening to old songs and audiobooks with her grandchildren, Russel and Emma, and her great granddaughter Evie, who all frequently visit Amherst House.

Four years later, Audrey was born on 29 December 1920 in Windsor. After growing up on a farm in Salfords, Audrey devoted her life to raising her two children, Gordon and Belinda, and is now a proud grandmother and great grandmother. Audrey’s family all enjoy regularly visiting her at Amherst House.

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House: “Here at Amherst House, we love any excuse for a party – so Audrey and Phyllis’ birthdays certainly called for double the celebrations and double the fun!

“It was fantastic to help her celebrate these incredible milestone for Audrey and Phyllis with their family and friends here at Amherst House with a surprise afternoon party, and to raise a glass to their 210 years.