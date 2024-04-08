There are scores of unclaimed estates in Sussex, according to The Treasury (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money, as the Treasury has updated its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex this month. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held – if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

There are more than 200 unclaimed estates in Sussex

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex

1 Adie

2 Alegbeh

3 Alias

4 Allen

5 Anderson

6 Armstrong

7 Ashworth

8 Atkins

9 Baker

10 Bangerter

11 Barker

12 Barnett

13 Bartlett

14 Beard

15 Beezer

16 Bennette

17 Best

18 Bird

19 Bishop

20 Black

21 Blake

22 Branford

23 Breen

24 Brennan

25 Breslini

26 Brooke

27 Brooks

28 Brown

29 Budd

30 Bulcraig

31 Burke

32 Burt

33 Castle

34 Clarke

35 Clinton

36 Connell

37 Corcoran

38 Cotes

39 Coult

40 Courtice

41 Cousins

42 Cowling

43 Crawley

44 Crisp

45 Crosbie-Parish

46 Dalby

47 Daly

48 Davies

49 Davis

50 Day

51 De Benetti

52 De Cavalho

53 De Souza

54 De Villiers

55 Dean

56 Deason

57 Donovan

58 Dougal

59 Doyle

60 Drinkwater

61 Dufay

62 Dunne

63 Easterling

64 Eberall

65 Edwards

66 Errath

67 Evans

68 Fabry-de-Neddy Nahas

69 Fallon

70 Finnis

71 Foster

72 Francis-Price

73 Freeman

74 Gallagher

75 Garba

76 Garret

77 Gauthier

78 George

79 Gibson

80 Goddard

81 Godfrey

82 Godwin

83 Goode

84 Gordon

85 Gorsulowski

86 Grant

87 Greeno

88 Hadler

89 Hall

90 Harnisch

91 Harris

92 Harrison

93 Hassett

94 Hayward

95 Hertelendy

96 Hill

97 Hiraeth

98 Hoar

99 Hoban

100 Holmes

101 Homewood

102 Hope

103 Horowitz

104 Hudson

105 Hunt

106 Hyland

107 Ignatowicz

108 Jacobson

109 James

110 Johnson

111 Jones

112 Jordaan

113 Kanda

114 Kathib

115 Kavanagh

116 Kenny

117 Khan

118 Kimmin-Hart

119 King

120 Kitchen

121 Knight

122 Koleszar

123 Kowal

124 Ladyman

125 Lambert

126 Lang

127 Lashmer-Parsons

128 Leahy

129 Lee-Ying

130 Loren

131 Lowndes

132 Lucey

133 Lynfield

134 Madden

135 Manse

136 Mansell

137 Marais

138 Markando

139 Marlow

140 Martin

141 Mason

142 McDonagh

143 McKenna

144 McKeown

145 McLaughlin

146 McMahon

147 McNamara

148 Medicks

149 Mohsenin

150 Moon

151 Morley

152 Muir

153 Musson

154 Myers

155 Nash

156 Nese

157 Newcombe

158 O'Brian

159 O'Connor

160 O'Shea

161 Parker

162 Pillinger

163 Piper

164 Pratt

165 Preece

166 Pugh

167 Raven

168 Redfern

169 Rennert

170 Ribeiro

171 Rider

172 Rigg

173 Robinson

174 Robiquet

175 Rodrigues

176 Rogers

177 Romero

178 Rudoi

179 Russell

180 Ryan

181 Sabuk

182 Sarkies

183 Sawzcuk

184 Schulz

185 Sharp

186 Shattock

187 Silvano

188 Silverthorn

189 Sir Ivan Hoe

190 Slater

191 Smith

192 Stevens

193 Stimpson

194 Sullivan

195 Sumray

196 Tanner

197 Taylor

198 Thomas

199 Timms

200 Tippen

201 Tomaz

202 Treagus

203 Veitch

204 Walcott

205 Wall

206 Wallis

207 Walter

208 Wardle

209 Warwick

210 Wells

211 Wheatland

212 White

213 Whitehead

214 Wilkinson

215 Williams

216 Wilson

217 Wood

218 Wright

219 Young

How to claim an unclaimed estate