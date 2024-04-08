219 unclaimed estates in Sussex you could inherit if you have these surnames – updated April 2024: how to claim
If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money, as the Treasury has updated its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex this month. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held – if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
1. Husband, wife or civil partner
2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on
3. Mother or father
4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
6. Grandparents
7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.
Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex
1 Adie
2 Alegbeh
3 Alias
4 Allen
5 Anderson
6 Armstrong
7 Ashworth
8 Atkins
9 Baker
10 Bangerter
11 Barker
12 Barnett
13 Bartlett
14 Beard
15 Beezer
16 Bennette
17 Best
18 Bird
19 Bishop
20 Black
21 Blake
22 Branford
23 Breen
24 Brennan
25 Breslini
26 Brooke
27 Brooks
28 Brown
29 Budd
30 Bulcraig
31 Burke
32 Burt
33 Castle
34 Clarke
35 Clinton
36 Connell
37 Corcoran
38 Cotes
39 Coult
40 Courtice
41 Cousins
42 Cowling
43 Crawley
44 Crisp
45 Crosbie-Parish
46 Dalby
47 Daly
48 Davies
49 Davis
50 Day
51 De Benetti
52 De Cavalho
53 De Souza
54 De Villiers
55 Dean
56 Deason
57 Donovan
58 Dougal
59 Doyle
60 Drinkwater
61 Dufay
62 Dunne
63 Easterling
64 Eberall
65 Edwards
66 Errath
67 Evans
68 Fabry-de-Neddy Nahas
69 Fallon
70 Finnis
71 Foster
72 Francis-Price
73 Freeman
74 Gallagher
75 Garba
76 Garret
77 Gauthier
78 George
79 Gibson
80 Goddard
81 Godfrey
82 Godwin
83 Goode
84 Gordon
85 Gorsulowski
86 Grant
87 Greeno
88 Hadler
89 Hall
90 Harnisch
91 Harris
92 Harrison
93 Hassett
94 Hayward
95 Hertelendy
96 Hill
97 Hiraeth
98 Hoar
99 Hoban
100 Holmes
101 Homewood
102 Hope
103 Horowitz
104 Hudson
105 Hunt
106 Hyland
107 Ignatowicz
108 Jacobson
109 James
110 Johnson
111 Jones
112 Jordaan
113 Kanda
114 Kathib
115 Kavanagh
116 Kenny
117 Khan
118 Kimmin-Hart
119 King
120 Kitchen
121 Knight
122 Koleszar
123 Kowal
124 Ladyman
125 Lambert
126 Lang
127 Lashmer-Parsons
128 Leahy
129 Lee-Ying
130 Loren
131 Lowndes
132 Lucey
133 Lynfield
134 Madden
135 Manse
136 Mansell
137 Marais
138 Markando
139 Marlow
140 Martin
141 Mason
142 McDonagh
143 McKenna
144 McKeown
145 McLaughlin
146 McMahon
147 McNamara
148 Medicks
149 Mohsenin
150 Moon
151 Morley
152 Muir
153 Musson
154 Myers
155 Nash
156 Nese
157 Newcombe
158 O'Brian
159 O'Connor
160 O'Shea
161 Parker
162 Pillinger
163 Piper
164 Pratt
165 Preece
166 Pugh
167 Raven
168 Redfern
169 Rennert
170 Ribeiro
171 Rider
172 Rigg
173 Robinson
174 Robiquet
175 Rodrigues
176 Rogers
177 Romero
178 Rudoi
179 Russell
180 Ryan
181 Sabuk
182 Sarkies
183 Sawzcuk
184 Schulz
185 Sharp
186 Shattock
187 Silvano
188 Silverthorn
189 Sir Ivan Hoe
190 Slater
191 Smith
192 Stevens
193 Stimpson
194 Sullivan
195 Sumray
196 Tanner
197 Taylor
198 Thomas
199 Timms
200 Tippen
201 Tomaz
202 Treagus
203 Veitch
204 Walcott
205 Wall
206 Wallis
207 Walter
208 Wardle
209 Warwick
210 Wells
211 Wheatland
212 White
213 Whitehead
214 Wilkinson
215 Williams
216 Wilson
217 Wood
218 Wright
219 Young
How to claim an unclaimed estate
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury via the government website.