22 year-old discharged from hospital with 'life changing injuries' following stabbing in Sussex city
A 22-year-old man has been discharged from hospital with ‘potentially life-changing’ facial injuries after a stabbing in Brighton, police have said.
No arrests have yet been made after the attack in Trafalgar Street at about 3.50am on Monday.
The street was cordoned off as police searched the area following the incident.
Officers said they were continuing to search the area and have urged anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to report to Police it online or via 101 quoting 162 of 09/10.