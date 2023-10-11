BREAKING
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester

22 year-old discharged from hospital with 'life changing injuries' following stabbing in Sussex city

A 22-year-old man has been discharged from hospital with ‘potentially life-changing’ facial injuries after a stabbing in Brighton, police have said.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Oct 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

No arrests have yet been made after the attack in Trafalgar Street at about 3.50am on Monday.

The street was cordoned off as police searched the area following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said they were continuing to search the area and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to report to Police it online or via 101 quoting 162 of 09/10.

Related topics:SussexBrightonPolice