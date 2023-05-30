With live music, colourful costumes and buckets of character, this year’s carnival was a much-needed dose of joy on Saturday (May 27).

Residents and participants gathered on Eastbourne seafront this year in a range of gorgeous costumes for this year’s carnival.

The carnival has taken place almost every year since 2011 except 2020, when an exception was made thanks to the pandemic.

Last year’s event celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but this year saw the event return to its traditional bank holiday slot, with a theme inspired by life by the sea.

Read on for a selection of fantastic photos, provided by photographer Jon Rigby

