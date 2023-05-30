Edit Account-Sign Out
23 more pictures of Eastbourne’s fabulous 2023 Carnival

With live music, colourful costumes and buckets of character, this year’s carnival was a much-needed dose of joy on Saturday (May 27).
By Sam Pole
Published 30th May 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:12 BST

Residents and participants gathered on Eastbourne seafront this year in a range of gorgeous costumes for this year’s carnival.

The carnival has taken place almost every year since 2011 except 2020, when an exception was made thanks to the pandemic.

Last year’s event celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but this year saw the event return to its traditional bank holiday slot, with a theme inspired by life by the sea.

Read on for a selection of fantastic photos, provided by photographer Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Carnival 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

