23 pictures of Crawley schools celebrating World Book Day 2025

By James Connaughton
Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
We’re celebrating World Book Day this year by publishing class photographs of children in their costumes.

Our gallery features lots of pictures of children attending schools in the Crawley area.

World Book Day 2025 was held on Thursday, March 6, and saw children from across Sussex get dressed up as characters from their favourite books.

All photos were submitted by the schools.

All photos were submitted by the schools.

Horley Infant School, Reception, Bumblebees

1. World Book Day 2025

Horley Infant School, Reception, Bumblebees Photo: Submitted

Horley Infant School, Reception, Butterflies

2. World Book Day 2025

Horley Infant School, Reception, Butterflies Photo: Submitted

Horley Infant School, Reception, Ladybirds

3. World Book Day 2025

Horley Infant School, Reception, Ladybirds Photo: Submitted

Horley Infant School, Year 1, Badgers

4. World Book Day 2025

Horley Infant School, Year 1, Badgers Photo: Submitted

