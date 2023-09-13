BREAKING
23 pictures of Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day

​The sun was shining as thousands of residents celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day at Rosemead Park on Saturday.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST

Performances included live music, a dinosaur show, Sussex Tornados cheerleading group, magic shows and children’s entertainers Nick Clark and Nolan Davis.

The main stage provided a welcoming party atmosphere as two great bands played family favourites; The Kelly Collab with their R’n’B fusion and The Shakeout with its wide range of popular hit songs.

Children also enjoyed a display of inflatables and rides from Nic and Ben’s entertainment, meeting Super Mario, Bluey and other TV show characters as well as art workshops courtesy of Way Out There and Back and Artswork.

The community marquee, showcased almost 50 stalls giving visitors a chance to discover local community groups, take part in games, raffles and even the chance to splash the Mayor of Littlehampton, who raised £111 for charities in men’s mental health awareness.

The horticultural and craft show, organised by the Town Show committee, displayed entries from residents including cakes, vegetables, children’s arts and crafts, and flowers.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “The Town Show and Family Fun Day was a fantastic end to the summer events! We are grateful for the support from local community groups, contractors, visitors and our sponsor, BoKlok. We couldn’t have asked for better weather and it was amazing to see everyone come together in one place and create a brilliant atmosphere!

"Thank you to everyone who attended the event and supported local causes.”

Littlehampton Town Flower Club stall. Photo: Steve Robards

1. Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day

Littlehampton Town Flower Club stall. Photo: Steve Robards

Cooling off with a drink SR23091102 Photo by S Robards/National World

2. Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day

Cooling off with a drink SR23091102 Photo by S Robards/National World

One of the stalls Photo by S Robards/National World

3. Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day

One of the stalls Photo by S Robards/National World

The entertainment Photo by S Robards/National World

4. Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day

The entertainment Photo by S Robards/National World

