25 events to look forward to in Crawley in 2023

Here are the events in Crawley to get you excited for 2023.

By Ellis Peters
5 minutes ago

Many of the town’s favourite events will be returning such as PRIDE, but there are also new activities for residents to take part in as well.

These events are spread across the year and will be hosted by Crawley Council, The Hawth and Crawley Town Centre BID, as well as other community groups.

Some of the dates and times of the events may be subject to change.

Here are 25 events to get excited about:

Crawley Pride: August 19

WORDfest: March 1-31

St George’s Day event: High Street April 22

King’s Coronation: May 6, St George’s Day event: High Street April 22

Pride