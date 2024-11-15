250 children and parents pile in for Rotary Club's 23rd Music Festival in Midhurst

Hosted by Midhurst Rother College last Thursday (November 07), the evening kicked off with a performance of introductory number "Baby one, two ,three”, followed by Midhurst Rother College Orchestra, with a dazzling rendition of "Beauty and the Beast”.

After eleven more performances which included a ‘wall of sound’ provided by the Harting Primary School Brass Band with three numbers, the finale combined all the children with "Sing a Song in Unison” led by Katie Stevens, a music teacher at Easebourne Primary School.

MC for the evening was Rotarian Robert Morrison, who introduced each performance with a celebrity quote reflecting the power of music.

The Rotary Club's President thanks all the youngsters and their music teachers for a real musical treat, as well as the evening's generous sponsors Macdonald Oates, Rotherhill Nurseries,Henry Adams, Cowdray, Hunt Developments, Roger Poat & Partners, and Goodale Mardle. Funds raised by the event are split equally between each of the participating schools, and their music departments.

