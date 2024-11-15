The annual event raised money for each school's music departmentsThe annual event raised money for each school's music departments
250 children and parents pile in for Rotary Club's 23rd Music Festival in Midhurst

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:40 GMT
Some 250 children and parents from schools across the district turned out for the Rotary Club’s 23rd annual Music Festival, held in Midhurst, last week.

Hosted by Midhurst Rother College last Thursday (November 07), the evening kicked off with a performance of introductory number "Baby one, two ,three”, followed by Midhurst Rother College Orchestra, with a dazzling rendition of "Beauty and the Beast”.

After eleven more performances which included a ‘wall of sound’ provided by the Harting Primary School Brass Band with three numbers, the finale combined all the children with "Sing a Song in Unison” led by Katie Stevens, a music teacher at Easebourne Primary School.

MC for the evening was Rotarian Robert Morrison, who introduced each performance with a celebrity quote reflecting the power of music.

The Rotary Club's President thanks all the youngsters and their music teachers for a real musical treat, as well as the evening's generous sponsors Macdonald Oates, Rotherhill Nurseries,Henry Adams, Cowdray, Hunt Developments, Roger Poat & Partners, and Goodale Mardle. Funds raised by the event are split equally between each of the participating schools, and their music departments.

Concerts like this are a great opportunity for children to sharpen their performance skills.

