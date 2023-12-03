26-year-old man remanded on weapons charges after a vehicle stop in Brighton
On November 24, Police were alerted to a Honda Civic seen entering Brighton and Hove via the A23 on November 24.
Following the alert, specialist officers from the Road Policing Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit, and Specialist Enforcement Unit, carried out a pre-emptive stop on Viaduct Road.
Officers detained the driver in order to search both him and the vehicle, in which they found a knife and a shotgun. Officers charged Osiris Fleming-Rey, 26, of Nelson Road, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, three counts of possession of a knife or bladed firearm, and possession of a firearm.
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court on November 27, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on December 18.
Inspector Oli Fisher from the Tactical Firearms Unit said: “Officers showed great teamwork to ensure the vehicle was safely stopped.
“The vehicle was then searched and a variety of weapons were found. These were seized by police. We are determined to remove firearms and weapons from our streets to keep our communities safe.”