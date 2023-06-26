27 fantastic crowd and player pictures from Eastbourne Tennis - including Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Ons Jabeur

Eastbourne tennis week is in full swing at Devonshire Park as seven of the world's top 10 women continue their preparations for Wimbledon and battle for the grass court crown at Devonshire Park.

Names to watch include reigning Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova, while America's Coco Gauff will also prove popular among tennis fans. Last year’s Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur and world number four Jessica Pegula also feature on the south coast. Britain's Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart will also be on show as they both received wildcards to the tournament. Dart made the most of her chance today as she beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 on centre court this afternoon.

"That was a rollercoaster and I'm happy to close it out," said Dart. “I was not just playing my opponent, but playing myself at times. The conditions were really tough, the wind was going everywhere and it took a while to adapt to it."

Briton Jodie Burrage also progressed as she edged past American Lauren Davis 4-6 6-4 6-3. Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was due to compete but withdrew ahead of her first-round match with illness. Boulter faces Croatian lucky loser Petra Martic in their first-round match on Tuesday.

Here’s some cracking pictures from Getty Images at Devonshire Park...

1 . Eastbourne Tennis - Monday Eastbourne Tennis - Monday Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . Eastbourne Tennis - Monday Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Ryan Peniston of Great Britain pose for a photo with ball kids after participating in a beach clean on Eastbourne seafront during Day Two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

3 . Eastbourne Tennis - Monday Ons Jabeur of Tunisia participating in a beach clean on Eastbourne seafront Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

4 . Eastbourne Tennis - Monday Ryan Peniston of Great Britain participating in a beach clean on Eastbourne seafront during Day Two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne Photo: Charlie Crowhurst