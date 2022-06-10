29 pictures from the South of England Show 2022

Visitors have already been enjoying the many wonderful displays, activities, games and shopping opportunities.

Organisers have said there are more than more than 100 fun things to see and do across the three-day programme, including the return of equine and livestock competing.

Corrie Ince, show director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said: "Visitors to the show will be able meet rural businesses and farmers, learn first-hand about countryside industries and see a huge variety of horses and livestock strutting their stuff in the main rings.

"A day at the show offers a unique opportunity to see and sample all the wonderful things our countryside and region have to offer."

1. South of England Show 2022 The South of England Show 2022 at Ardingly runs from Friday to Sunday, June 10-12 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

