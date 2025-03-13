3 Bedroom chalet in Selsey is just metres from the beach

Situated in Otters Way, this superbly presented three bedroom chalet has been extensively renovated over the last four years, and it shows.

With a spacious open-plan kitchen/ dining area and a light, contemporary design perfect for making the most of the Sussex sun, this is the perfect place to raise a family during the summer months. Fortunately, a log burning stove makes this just as cosy in the winter months, meaning it’s the perfect place to entertain guests year round.

The property also features a large front drive way with space for four vehicles, a contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances, three large bedrooms and a generous rear garden, which itself boasts an a fully-insulated and free-standing garden office. The garden itself is designed to be low-maintenance and includes composite decking, coastal grasses and artificial grass, as well as an outdoor kitchen and pergola.

