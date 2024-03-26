Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Episode 5 of 3 Body Problem, a show by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) and Alexander Woo (True Blood), was partially filmed at Cuckmere Haven Beach near the Seven Sisters cliffs, according to an article on www.atlasofwonders.com.

The article said: “This scenic coastal area, renowned for the stunning natural beauty of the chalk cliffs, is nestled within the South Downs National Park. The house that Will rents by the seaside is actually a pottery shop called The Pilgrim Potter.”

The Pilgrim Potter has been approached for comment. Visit www.thepilgrimpotter.com.

The Netflix show stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce and others.