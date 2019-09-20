3 Lewes building projects shortlisted for South Downs National Park design awards

Three schemes in Lewes, The Depot, Timberyard Lane and South Street, have been shortlisted for the South Downs National Park’s first design awards.

People have been invited to vote for their favourite design project in the South Downs National Park ‘People’s Choice’ category.

The Design Awards were launched earlier this year to celebrate almost a decade of innovative and inspirational projects that have made a standout contribution to the landscape, heritage, built environment and local communities of the National Park.

More than 60 nominations were received from across Hampshire, West Sussex and East Sussex across the three categories: Residential, Non-Residential, and Conservation. The judging panel, which includes members of the National Park’s Design Review Panel, has shortlisted 12 projects and will be visiting each location over the coming weeks before deciding on a winner for each category.

The last award, The People’s Choice Award, will be decided by the public and the project receiving the most votes in the online poll will be crowned the People’s Choice winner. People can vote at: www.southdowns.gov.uk/planning/south-downs-national-park-design-award/peoples-choice-2019 and voting will close at midnight on October 31. A special awards ceremony will be held on November 12 at the South Downs Centre in Midhurst, West Sussex.

Tim Slaney, Director of Planning at the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “We launched the National Park’s first Design Awards earlier this year and have been incredibly pleased with the response.”

He thanked people for taking the time to nominate.

Other East Sussex shortlisted projects are The Flint Barns, Rathfinny Wine Estate; Ditchling Museum, Ditchling; Follers Manor Gardens, Alfriston and Brook House Studios, East Chiltington.