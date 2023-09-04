30 pictures of Eastbourne's Steampunk Festival 2023

Eastbourne’s Steampunk festival returned at the weekend and here are 30 photos from the day.

On Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3, Eastbourne celebrated all things steampunk.

Spanning from the Wishtower slopes to the Bandstand, this event aimed to astound, dazzle, entertain and delight visitors of all ages.

Saturday evening also hosted an adult only night’s entertainment; a masked ball venue at The Fishermens, featuring music, dancing, burlesque as well as much more for people to enjoy.

Steampunk is a genre of science fiction inspired by Victorian-era industrialisation. Author KW Jeter came up with the term 'steampunk' in 1987 to describe a style of fantasy fiction that featured Victorian technology, specifically technology powered by steam.

Steampunk comes in many different styles; for some it’s all top hats, tailcoats, goggles and gears; for others it’s pith helmets, khaki jackets, moustaches and steam powered blunderbusses; for others still it’s lab coats, gadgets, magnifying glasses and mad inventions.

