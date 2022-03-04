Amelia Earhart, from Ria Quayle. SUS-220403-100943001

33 pictures of Eastbourne children celebrating World Book Day

Eastbourne children went to school dressed up in their finest to celebrate their favourite literary character on Thursday March 3 to mark World Book Day.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:34 am

Harry Potter and Hermione Granger as ever were popular choices, as was Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

Other characters included Dr Who, The Hungry Caterpillar, Willy Wonka and Maleficent.

1.

"No book day costume for Iris. Instead I sent her in her Ukrainian outfit to support her Ukrainian godmother and Ukrainian citizens," said Anna Anton. SUS-220403-100541001

2.

Cindy from The Grinch, from Emma West. SUS-220403-100531001

3.

Minnie Mouse, from Lorna Soan. SUS-220403-100732001

4.

"Shea is Captain Underpants," said Vicki Cowshall. SUS-220403-100742001

