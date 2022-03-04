33 pictures of Eastbourne children celebrating World Book Day

Harry Potter and Hermione Granger as ever were popular choices, as was Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.
Other characters included Dr Who, The Hungry Caterpillar, Willy Wonka and Maleficent.
Three more picture galleries you might like:
• For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK
Page 1 of 9