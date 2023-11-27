34 dazzling pictures of the Christmas tree light switch-on in Eastbourne

Hundreds of residents got into the Christmas spirit at the festive light switch-on in Eastbourne town centre.

The official Christmas light switch-on was at 6pm on Saturday, November 25 with local community arts group Angelica Vocal Academy pressing the button at the Terminus Road event.

Your Eastbourne BID reinstalled the lights from last year, covering all areas within the BID, and also invested in a new display in Terminus Road, from Bankers Corner to Blacks.

Visitors to the town centre on Saturday enjoyed the sounds of the Live Music Stage, which entertained the crowds from 12pm.

There was also 35 market stalls along Terminus Road selling gifts, Christmas goodies, and festive treats such as a hog roast and mulled wine.

Eastbourne Christmas Lights Switch On (Photo by Jon Rigby)

