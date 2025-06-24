34 photos: Chichester Dragon Boat Racing at the canal hailed a success

The annual Chichester Dragon Boat Challenge made a triumphant return to the Chichester Canal Basin on Sunday, June 22, drawing large crowds and spirited competition.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory with generous support from the Rotary Club of Chichester and Chichester Harbour, this much-loved community event brought together local organisations, volunteers, and spectators for a day of thrilling races and fundraising.

A special thanks goes to the Canal Trust, whose dedication and hard work in preparing the site made the event possible, along with the many community volunteers whose commitment is vital to its success.

John Watkins, chairman of the Dragon Boat Committee, extended his heartfelt appreciation to Project Lead Bob Syme for his exceptional leadership.

Twelve teams took to the water in traditional 16-paddler Dragon Boats, racing in over 20 heats leading up to exhilarating adult and youth finals.

Each team sponsored their boat, with individual paddlers raising funds through personal sponsorships.

All net proceeds from the event will go toward Rotary-supported causes, with a significant contribution going to CancerWise, a local cancer support charity.

This year’s participating teams included: the Army, Chichester Chamber of Commerce, Chichester College, James Todd & Co, Military Police, Liberal Democrats, The Teak Men, CancerWise, 1st Westbourne Scouts, 1st Wickham Scouts, 12th Chichester Scouts, and 1st Barnham Scouts.

Notably, Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller joined the action, taking to the water in support of the event.

Jess commented: "This annual event staged by Rotary is a brilliant day that brings the community together.”

The adult final was won by The Teak Men with an impressive time of 56.66 seconds, while the youth final was claimed by 1st Westbourne Scouts in 57.96 seconds.

All winners received Gold Medals, runners-up took home Silver, and both winning teams were awarded glass trophies.

A special prize was also presented to Cancerwise Corkers as the best-dressed team, adding a fun and festive touch to the day’s events.

Prizes were awarded by Chichester’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor James Vivian, who praised the spirit of teamwork and community on display.

For those inspired to get involved, Rotary welcomes new volunteers and supporters.

John Watkins, the Rotary Lead said it was a ‘Great day on the canal and fierce competition enjoyed by the teams’.

Mr Watkins added: “Thanks to the Rotary members for the organisation and support on the day.”

"Here is to next year and more fun on the canal."

Dorothy Cox from the Canal Trust added: "Fantastic work by the canal work parties to get the canal ready for racing. Huge effort to remove the weed in time for Sunday.”

"Racing helped by the good weather and full support along the Towpath enjoyed by visitors."

More photos can be found at lynandtrevsports.shootproof.com

1 . Dragon Boat Racing at Chichester Canal hailed a success Dragon Boat Racing at Chichester Canal hailed a success Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON

2 . Dragon Boat Racing at Chichester Canal hailed a success Dragon Boat Racing at Chichester Canal hailed a success Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON

3 . Dragon Boat Racing at Chichester Canal hailed a success Dragon Boat Racing at Chichester Canal hailed a success Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON