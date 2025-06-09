35 pictures from the Wheels Through The Years show in Burgess Hill

The Weald Classic Vehicle Club held their Wheels Through the Years show at Fairfield Recreation Ground on Sunday 8th June. This popular show of classic and prestige vehicles will saw about three hundred vehicles over many decades from 1910 to the present. This was their annual fundraiser for SERV, the Sussex volunteer couriers for the NHS. Mid Sussex Radio was broadcasting live, and there were local crafts and market stall holders with food and drink, licenced bar, and a model steam train. The show is only possible thanks to the support of our sponsors including Johnsons bodyshop and Mr MOT both on the Victoria Industrial Estate here in Burgess Hill, the Town Council and Orbic Engineering Solutions. The show continues to grow each year, and the WCVC aim for it to become self-sufficient as a community event bringing people together for a fun day.