Aldersmead care home, on Upper Bognor Road, is rated ‘Good’ by the CQC and provides nursing, residential and dementia care for 38 people. Situated close to the town centre and seafront, the home features 38 en-suite bedrooms and a well-kept garden.

The facility was previously owned by Casco Finance, which traded as Balcombe Care Homes, and has now been sold to Aplomb Care Ltd.

"The sale of Aldersmead concludes the three homes that Peter and his brothers instructed us to sell, it has been a pleasure acting for them,” said Charles Philips, from Christie and Co., real estate agents who over saw the sale. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavours and are confident that the home will thrive under the new owners.