38 out of this world pictures of Wyntercon 2023 in Eastbourne including 'Red Dwarf' star

Hundreds of pop culture enthusiasts descended on Eastbourne’s 2023 Wyntercon.
By Sam Pole
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST

The annual family-friendly event returned to Eastbourne on the weekend of October 14 to 15 at the Winter Gardens as ‘Wyntercon X’ marked the ten year anniversary since the charity’s inception.

WynterCon was packed to the brim with activities the whole family could enjoy and offered exhibits and photo opportunities, workshops, cosplay and creatives, including artists and published authors and actors including ‘Red Dwarf’ star Chris Barrie.

This event raises money for Sky Creative Sussex. The event's purpose is to raise funds for, and awareness of, the charity's activities and workshops that run throughout the year.

