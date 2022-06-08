41 pictures of how people in Horsham, Southwater, Rudgwick, Storrington, Colgate, West Chiltington, Mannings Heath and Wisborough Green celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

There was fun for all and street parties galore.
Beacons were lit in towns and villages on Thursday evening, kicking off four days of celebrations.
Hundreds gathered in Horsham town centre on Friday for a public party and others gathered in smaller groups far and wide to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
1. Horsham celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Residents of Woodland Way, Southwater, enjoying their street party
Photo: Contributed
2. Horsham celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A royal portrait competition was organised for children by volunteers from several of the churches in Horsham. Pictured is Linda Baker, children and families worker at St Mary's Church who led the team, with Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom, who judged the contest. In first place was Taylor Swart, six, with Dolores Osman, 10, in second place.
Photo: Contributed
3. Horsham celebrates the Queen's Jubilee
Neighbours enjoy a sing-a-long in Blunts Way, Horsham
Photo: Contributed
4. Horsham celebrates the Queen's Jubilee
A beacon was lit and fireworks held in celebrations in Southwater. Photo: Jane Terry
