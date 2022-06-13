42 pictures of how people in Horsham, Southwater, Rudgwick, Storrington, Colgate, West Chiltington, Mannings Heath and Wisborough Green celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

2. Horsham celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A royal portrait competition was organised for children by volunteers from several of the churches in Horsham. Pictured is Linda Baker, children and families worker at St Mary's Church who led the team, with Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom, who judged the contest. In first place was Taylor Swart, six, with Dolores Osman, 10, in second place.

Photo: Contributed