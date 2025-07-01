42 pictures of thousands attending Littlehampton Armed Forces Day celebrations

The event, in aid of the Royal British Legion celebrated and honoured those that serve and have served in the Armed Forces.

Led by the cadet massed band, made up of Sea Cadets, Scouts and the Nautical Training Corps, veterans, dignitaries and local uniformed groups marched along, South Terrace and into the East Green arena to take part in a traditional Drumhead Service.

Captivating displays from Stuntworld International opened the event with vehicle tricks and motorcycle jumps soaring across the arena including an explosion of fire.

The ever-popular Rose and Thistle Pipe Band filled the green with the sound of their tremendous bagpipes and traditional tunes.

Local military enthusiasts led by Stephen Hogan, delivered a thrilling and educational military reconnaissance re-enactment with their Daimler Ferrets. History was brought to life with a static replica Spitfire and Hurricane, Anderson Shelters and a Sherman BARV (Beach Armoured Recovery Vehicle) which was used during the Normandy landing and is still running.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Spitfire and Hurricane and a Poppy cascade loaned by the East Preston and Kingston RBL, the Vintage Trio had the crowds singing along as they performed classic wartime tunes.

Other highlight attractions included the Sussex Army Cadets KITCAR, the largest ever display of military vehicles, vintage fire engines, a charity fair by local uniformed groups and D-Day themed activities in the Littlehampton Museum tent as well as the Tangmere Aviation Museum Team.

Spectators enjoyed seeing a piece of history circle above them in the sky as a flypast from a Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight wowed the crowds with its majestic beauty and noise.

Ending the event after the Sunset Service was the sound of an all-clear siren owned and beautifully conserved by local resident Norman Langridge.

Speaking about the success of the event, Chair of the Community Resources, Councillor Freddie Tandy said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to express our gratitude to all the community groups, displays and contractors who assisted in making the event live up to its reputation of being the biggest and best Armed Forces Day event on the South Coast.

"Seeing the interaction and knowledge sharing across generations was simply quite heartwarming. We also extend our thanks to everyone who contributed to the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal, as well as our sponsors, Harbour Park, and the Kingston and East Preston Royal British Legion Branch.”

Littlehampton Town Council has a whole host of events lined up for the summer, see www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk for details.

1 . Armed Forces Day : Armed Forces Day Thousands of residents and visitors assembled on the seafront to enjoy another successful Armed Forces Day Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

2 . Armed Forces Day : Armed Forces Day Thousands of residents and visitors assembled on the seafront to enjoy another successful Armed Forces Day Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

3 . Armed Forces Day : Armed Forces Day Thousands of residents and visitors assembled on the seafront to enjoy another successful Armed Forces Day Photo: Littlehampton Town Council